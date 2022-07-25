COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man was injured after a shooting overnight Monday at a bar near Independence Village in southeast Columbus, according to police.

According to police, the victim and his brother were outside the Thirsty Turtle Bar on Independence Village Drive at 2:47 a.m. when they were talking to an unknown man.

The man pulled a necklace off of the victim’s neck and then shot him in the right foot, per police. The suspect is said to have driven away in a gray vehicle.

Shortly after, the victim was driven to the nearby Commons at Chantry apartment complex before being taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition, per police.

No further information is known at this time.