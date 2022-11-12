COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police in the Hilltop neighborhood on Saturday.

Police responded to the 600 block of Kingsford Road around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday after reports of shots fired, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When officers arrived, an unidentified man began shooting at their vehicle.

One officer discharged his firearm and hit the suspect, police said. The man then fled on foot, but was located by officers a short distance away.

The suspect was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable. Police said a firearm was also recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.