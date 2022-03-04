COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of killing a central Ohio faith leader has been indicted by a grand jury.

John Wooden Jr. is facing more than 11 charges, including kidnapping, felonious assault and murder for the shooting death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam.

Wooden, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing the 48-year-old local Somali community leader on or about Dec. 22, according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Police have said it appears at some point Wooden and Adam were involved in a business transaction prior to the murder.

Adam was originally reported missing Dec. 22 and his body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor avenues Dec. 24.

Wooden is being held on a $2 million bond.