COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces murder and other charges related to a shootout at a Far South Side bar last August that left two people dead and three others injured.

Brody Sieber, 39, was indicted for five felonies by a Franklin County grand jury Thursday. He faces two murder charges, two counts of felonious assault and a weapons violation for a shooting outside Old Landmark bar.

At about 9:40 p.m. in August 2022, five men were injured in a shootout outside the bar on Rumsey Road. One person, 50-year-old Glen Clark, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nicholas Dowler, 34, later died at the hospital. The other three victims were hospitalized and survived their injuries.

Columbus police said at the time that the victims were at the bar when an “altercation” started, escalating into an exchange of gunfire.

A warrant is out for Sieber’s arrest.