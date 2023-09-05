COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a driver who then fled the scene of the crash in Columbus’ University District Tuesday.

At approximately 9:38 a.m., Columbus police responded to the intersection of East 14th Avenue and Summit Street for a call of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

According to police, the man was crossing 14th Avenue when he was hit by a black or dark gray Jeep Cherokee that was driving east on Summit Street. The vehicle then left the scene of the accident.

The victim was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767.