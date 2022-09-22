COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is in serious condition after being shot in Franklinton on Thursday.

Police responded to the 800 block of W. Town Street around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and chest, and was transported to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

Authorities said the victim knows who shot him, but refused to tell police.

NBC4 will continue to provide updates as details become available.