COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person has been hospitalized after a reported shooting in west Columbus Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the scene near the 600 block of South Ogden Avenue at 5:05 a.m. A man was shot multiple times outside of a residence, where he was attending a party.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in serious condition.

Officers were concentrating on a vehicle which had its engine still running and glass fragments on the road due to a broken driver’s side window. Police said they aren’t sure what led to the shooting, or if the victim was arriving or leaving the party on South Ogden Ave.

Police do not have anyone in custody but do have a suspect description that they are not sharing at this time.