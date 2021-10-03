COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said a fight led to a stabbing in South Linden Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police said the incident happened in the area of East 18th Avenue and Louis Avenue at approximately 4:47 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, Dennis Fuqua, 53, as well as witnesses to the stabbing.

According to witnesses, Fuqua arrived in the area when he was confronted by the suspect, Ricole L. Curtis, 41. The two got into an argument, at which point, police said Curtis allegedly stabbed Fuqua multiple times.

Fuqua was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.