Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. Police said they were unable to locate a victim, but witnesses were able to report that an unknown individual fired multiple gunshots in the area.

Officers were later notified that the victim was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-2559 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).