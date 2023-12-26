COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that left a man in critical condition and his car split into two pieces.

On Dec. 26 at about 10:10 a.m., Columbus police report that an adult man operating a vehicle eastbound on Sullivant Avenue approaching Ryan Avenue crossed the median and was partially in the westbound lane. The vehicle then struck a concrete median island with its right side wheels, causing the man to lose control of his vehicle, sending it into a clockwise rotation. The vehicle continued through the median, traveling off the south side of the roadway, before it struck and bounced off of a wall, then struck a utility pole.

After it struck the pole, Columbus police report that the vehicle was split into two pieces. The back half remained attached to the pole while the front half continued eastbound for another 30 feet.

Columbus Fire Medic #10 arrived on the scene and transported the adult to Grand Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.