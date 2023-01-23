COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck early Monday morning on the southeast side of Columbus.

Just after midnight on Monday morning Columbus police responded to reports of a man being shot on the 6000 block of Fallon Lane in the White Ash neighborhood, just north of Canal Winchester. Upon arrival CPD found a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

No information on what led to the shooting, or any suspect leads were made available. Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).