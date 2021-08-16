Man in critical condition after being shot by his wife in southwest Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —

Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot by his wife in southwest Franklin County.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 11:20 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Kings Creek Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Arthur Dunkle, 62, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened during an argument between Arthur Dunkle and his wife, Teah Dunkle, 58.

After the shooting, Teah left the scene, but returned later and surrendered to officers. Due to Arthur Dunkle’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigate the shooting, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.