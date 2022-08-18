COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested the man in a tree making bomb threats in downtown Columbus.

Officers responded to reports that a man had climbed a tree near a government building across from the AEP headquarters. The man threatened that he had a bomb, forcing officers to close two major streets in downtown. Authorities had called in hostage negotiators to talk to the man.

There remains a heavy police presence on the scene and Marconi Blvd. between W. Spring, Broad and W. Long streets is closed.