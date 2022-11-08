An earlier report on this homicide can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of a homicide victim who died Saturday on the south side.

Officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. At the scene, officers found 46-year-old Noral Koehn unresponsive and suffering from “visible injuries.” Koehn was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:13 p.m.

Police arrested and charged two men in connection with Koehn’s death:

William P. Barker, 19, of Canton, Ohio, faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence

Lance D. Harrison, 23, of Columbus, faces a charge of tampering with evidence

Koehn’s death marked the 123rd homicide in Columbus for 2022.