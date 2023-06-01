COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was injured in a fire at a Columbus apartment complex on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon.

According to a fire chief at the scene, a man was hospitalized after a residential fire broke out at an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Stoneybrook Boulevard in the Cross Creek neighborhood, just south of Hilliard.

The victim was listed in stable condition at the OSU Main Hospital as of 2 p.m. It is unknown exactly what caused the fire as crews on site continue to investigate.