COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in north Columbus early Friday morning.

Columbus police said that at just after 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Hudson Street and Osceola Avenue along the border of North and South Linden. Police were unable to locate a victim, but after a brief search found a man, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound on the 700 block of East Hudson St.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition. CPD asks that anyone with information on this incident to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Detective Justin Jones #2466 at 614-645-4373 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).