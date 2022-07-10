COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after being shot during an argument early Sunday morning on the west side of Columbus.

Columbus police said officers responded to the 100 block of North Sylvan Avenue at approximately 5:46 a.m.

At the scene, officers learned the shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, drove himself to a local hospital. At the hospital, officers found the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim told police he was in an argument with another man, 41, when the suspect allegedly shot at him several times, hitting the victim on the left side of his body.

According to police, the suspect has been arrested and charged with felonious assault. They have not released the suspect’s name.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4740.