Man held on $2 million bond on murder charges to appear in court Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing two men he met on dating app Grindr is expected to appear in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Talent Bradley, 19, was arrested August 12 at his home. He is charged with stabbing to death two central Ohio men that police say he met on the app.

On August 14, Bradley was assigned a $1 million bond for each of the two men he’s accused of killing, for a combined total of $2 million.

Police allege that Bradley stabbed to death 62-year old Robert Goodrich of Mohican Way in Westerville on May 26. That same day, the body of 63-year old Randy Gwirtz of Columbus was found on Fahlander Drive South. He had also been stabbed to death.

Bradley is charged with several felony counts, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence.