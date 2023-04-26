A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has named a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in March outside a south Columbus apartment complex.

Police say that 33-year-old Redera Douch’on Davis Jr. has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Aaron Washington. Davis Jr. has a warrant on file but according to police, he is currently being held in Michigan on a parole violation.

On March 13, officers were sent to the 2000 block of Winslow Drive at around 2:45 a.m. At the scene, they found Washington outside an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:52 a.m.