COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man they said robbed someone at gunpoint on Sunday.

A security camera photo of a suspect in a July 17, 2022 armed robbery in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

A security camera captured footage of the suspect walking through a convenience store, located in the 1700 block of Morse Road, right before the robbery. Around noon, the man then walked over to another man outside, pulled out a handgun and demanded that he hand over his belongings, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

CPD released still photos from the security video and described the suspect as a man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, red Adidas pants with white strips, and was also carrying a blue backpack. Police asked anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call the CPD Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.