COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a 2020 shooting at an east Columbus bar.

Shawn Mapp

On Friday, a jury found Shawn M. Mapp Jr., 36, guilty of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault.

Mapp was accused of shooting Adrian Hardy, 25, and a 30-year-old woman multiple times on Oct. 19, 2020, on the back patio of Donerick’s Pub on the 6900 block of East Broad Street. According to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack’s office, surveillance video shown at trial appeared to show that Mapp and Hardy previously knew each other and may have been having an argument.

The female victim, who suffered injuries to her torso and arm, testified during the trial, identifying Mapp as the shooter from the surveillance video. The woman also testified that after she and Hardy went out on the patio, Mapp came from outside and shot them both at close range, according to a press release from Tyack’s office.

Mapp did not testify at his own trial.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28, where Mapp faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole.