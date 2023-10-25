COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been found guilty of murdering a Columbus faith leader in December of 2021.

According to the Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio) citing the victim’s family members, John Wooden Jr. has been convicted in the 2021 kidnapping and killing of Mohamed Hassan Adam, who was a leader in the central Ohio Somali community and an imam in a local mosque.

Adam was originally reported missing on Dec. 22, 2021, and his body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor avenues two days later.

Wooden was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, and then charged with Adam’s murder on Feb. 24.

Wooden was found guilty of murder, aggravated murder, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery charges. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.