COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a man didn’t realize he had been grazed by a bullet during the night until he woke up Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 30-year-old man’s home on the 700 block of Moon Road at approximately 7:06 a.m.

The victim told police he heard gunshots outside his home at approximately 5 a.m. but didn’t think much of it until he woke up and realized the bullet grazed his midsection and he found the bullet beside him in his bed.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.