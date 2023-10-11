COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced for a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead two years ago.

Anthony D. Lee, 38, was sentenced to six and 1/2 years in prison for the September 2021 crash.

According to court records, Lee pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident charges back in late August.

On the afternoon of Sept. 12, 2021, Columbus police responded to the 2600 block of Beulah Road where officers found Kaine Ratcliff lying in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records show Lee has 492 days worth of jail time credit. He could also receive up to two years of post-release control once his prison term is finished.