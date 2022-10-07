COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for two separate crimes that occurred in 2020 and 2021, according to court documents from Franklin County Common Pleas court.

Ivan Netter, 25, pled guilty in court on Sept. 29 for a 2020 charge of rape and 2021 charges of aggravated burglary, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault. Combined, Netter’s sentence will be a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 30 and a half years.

On August 12, 2021, Netter was arrested with 29-year old Lonnie Ray Davis in connection to the shooting and killing of Tearicka Cradle, a Columbus city employee, in northeast Columbus in July of that year. According to a Columbus city spokesperson, Cradle, 45, worked for several city departments over the span of nearly nine years.

When Netter was arrested, he was questioned about his alleged involvement in another case — the 2020 rape of a woman at gunpoint. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s office said Netter’s DNA allegedly matched the tissue processed in a 2020 sexual assault evidence kit.