COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police took a man into custody Thursday morning after they said he was involved in a domestic violence incident and was in possession of a stolen gun.

Officers arrested Rondell Lamar Lightfoot Sr., 41, on a felony charge of having a weapon under disability, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault. Police said officers first came to the scene to investigate a domestic violence call. The victim told the Columbus Division of Police that Lightfoot would be driving them to Africentric Early College in the 3200 block of Allegheny Avenue.

Officers got to Africentric Early College’s property, where Lightfoot noticed them. Police said he then got out of his car and tried to run away. Officers caught him after he dropped what CPD suspected were drugs.

As CPD processed the scene, it said it found a stolen handgun in Lightfoot’s car. Because he is a convicted felon, he is also prohibited from having firearms.

Lightfoot was booked into the Franklin County Jail, and Franklin County Municipal Court records showed he had a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 3.