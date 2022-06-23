COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been found unconscious following a shooting in the Hilltop near West Franklin Elementary School.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, officers found the man, 24, unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Briggs Road, according to a release from Columbus Division of Police.

Medics took the man to a hospital for treatment. “His recover at this time is still questionable,” police said in a media release.

The shooting might have stemmed from an earlier argument, police said. Homicide detectives are handling the case, and asking for people to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614 461-TIPS (8477).