COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 34-year-old man was found shot to death in a backyard in north Columbus Saturday.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Oakland Park Avenue at approximately 11:14 a.m.

Police identified the victim as Floyd W. Bacon, who officers said was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Bacon was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.

This is the 18th homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).