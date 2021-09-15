Man found shot several times in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Columbus that sent a man to the hospital.  

The Columbus Division of Police reports that around 1:04 a.m., Wednesday, a shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Cushing Drive.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen.  

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital in life threatening condition but is now expected to survive his injuries.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-6818 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

