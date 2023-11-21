COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An altercation outside of a party in a west Columbus warehouse may have preceded a deadly shooting, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies originally went at 6 a.m. Sunday to a Lincoln Village neighborhood strip mall at 4636 W. Broad St. after getting a report of a shooting. In the parking area behind the building, they found 36-year-old Franklin Cano with a gunshot wound in his upper body. Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives found during an investigation that there was an overnight party at a warehouse building in the strip mall. Cano may have been in some type of altercation in the parking area before the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a homicide. It asked anyone with information on the incident to call its detective bureau at 614-525-3351. Tips can be made anonymously.