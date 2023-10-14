COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in southeast Columbus Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were sent to the 3000 block of Midway Avenue at approximately 7:10 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

At the scene, officers found Norman D. Peterson, 40, inside the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced Peterson dead at the scene at 7:55 a.m.

There is no word on what led to the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).