COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in just over five months a person has died from gun violence at a northeast Columbus apartment complex.

According to an incident report issued by Columbus police, Shermaine Upshaw, 44, was found dead Monday afternoon after officers discovered him unresponsive on the 2900 block of Sandridge Avenue at the Sandridge Apartments.

CPD was called to the scene in Walnut Creek just after 3:30 p.m. and Clinton Township Fire Medic team pronounced Upshaw dead shortly after. It is the second time since March of this year that someone has been killed at Sandridge Apartment complex.

Keshawn Watson, 15, was shot in the head on March 12. He later died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. A 16-year-old boy was charged in that shooting.

CPD does not have any suspect information at this time and is asking anyone with information on this incident to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

NBC4 does not name juvenile suspects unless police are actively looking for them, or they are being tried as an adult on their charges.