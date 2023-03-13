COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found fatally shot in the South Side of Columbus early Monday morning.

Columbus police said the shooting occurred at around 2:45 a.m. but they’re still trying to piece together what happened when a man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building on Winslow Drive, near the corner of Alum Creek Drive.

Investigators have taped off an area in from of a Columbus Park Apartments building, where the victim was found and pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m. The identity of the victim has not yet been released and police do not have any suspect information or what may have led up to the shooting.

The intersection of Winslow Drive and Alum Creek Drive remains closed while the investigation continues.

Police investigate a fatal shooting outside of a Winslow Drive apartment complex. (NBC4/Matthew Herchik)