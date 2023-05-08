COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found lying in the middle of Cleveland Avenue after an apparent hit-skip early Monday morning on the city’s northeast side.

According to Columbus police, a male pedestrian was found at 1:56 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue near the intersection of Morse Road, suffering from injuries consistent to being hit by a moving vehicle. However, no vehicle was found at or near the scene.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and listed in stable condition. The Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate what it is calling a hit-skip accident.

Any person with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at (614) 645-4767. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Cental Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.