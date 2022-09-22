COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19.

Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner.

Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. Medics confirmed the person was dead at the scene.

This is the 99th homicide in Columbus so far this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers 614-461-8477.