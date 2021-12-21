COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been convicted of murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assualt, kidnappping, and improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation following a July 2020 home invasion.

Jaylon Walker, 24, was convicted in Franklin County earlier in December, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney, G. Gary Tyack.

The jury also convicted Walker of two additional charges each: robbery, and grand theft of a firearm, from two unrelated incidents. The jury returned a single verdict of not guilty on the charge of intimidation of a witness.

The judge also convicted Walker of three counts of having a weapon while under disability, the media release said.

Walker will be sentenced on January 13, 2022. Walker faces a minimum of 23 years to life in prison, and a maximum of 95 years to life.