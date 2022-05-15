COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead late Saturday night inside his car with a gunshot wound on I-71 north near Morse Rd., according to Columbus Police.

Police say officers went to I-71 north and located 56-year-old Anthony Luney just before midnight. Luney was pronounced dead at 11:59pm with a gunshot wound, per police.

A Columbus Police dispatcher said the road is re-opening Sunday morning after being closed for several hours.

Anyone with information can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.