COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip.

Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon on the road and unresponsive.

Officers performed chest compressions until Columbus Fire Medic Unit #1 arrived. Cannon was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 4:17 a.m.

Police said the caller who reported the incident said there were no other cars or people nearby when Cannon was first found. At this time, the incident is being labeled a fatal hit-skip and it remains under investigation.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers asked anyone with any information on this incident to contact them at (614) 461-8477.