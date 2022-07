COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead at the parking lot of a convenience store in the Driving Park neighborhood in east Columbus Monday evening, according to police.

CPD officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the head at the Livingston Market parking lot on East Livingston Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the man was shot in the Hilltop and drove to the east side where he succumbed to his injuries.

No further information is known at this time.