COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times while sitting on his porch.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:21 a.m., Saturday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Gibbard Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from eight gunshot wounds to both his arms and right leg.

The victim told police he was sitting on his front porch when two unknown males with guns approached him and demanded money. When the victim told them he didn’t have money, they began shooting several times, striking the victim.

The victim was stable when taken to an area hospital, and police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-6818 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.