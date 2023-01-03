COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash Monday on the west side of Columbus has died from his injuries.

Columbus police reported that just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, 33-year-old Jeffrey Frey Jr. was riding his Harley Davidson southbound on Hilliard Rome Road near Roberts Road. A purple Toyota Scion heading northbound on Hilliard Rome Road attempted to turn left into a Kroger Shopping Center but hit the motorcycle in the process.

Frey Jr. was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, but did not survive and was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m.

CPD said the crash was the first fatal traffic accident of 2023.