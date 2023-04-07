COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two people they say stole groceries Monday night — one of whom dropped a gun in the parking lot while fleeing — from a Kroger in the Northern Lights neighborhood.

Around 9:00 p.m., a cashier at the Kroger at 1745 Morse Road saw two people at the self-service checkout line who were not scanning items, so the cashier alerted a security guard, according to police.

When the suspects — a man and a woman — tried to leave with a bag full of unpaid items, the security guard tried to physically block them from doing so. The male suspect forced by the guard and into the parking lot, where he dropped a handgun, according to police.

The man then grabbed his gun and fled. Columbus police described him as in his late 20s to early 30s, between 6′1″ and 6′2″ tall, around 200 pounds, and with shoulder length braids.

Columbus police asked anyone with information about the man to contact Detective Agee at (614) 645-2602, the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at (614) 645-4665, or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers anonymously at (614) 461-847.