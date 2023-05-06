COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a crash in north Columbus Saturday morning.

Columbus police said the crash happened near the corner of Schrock Road and Doubletree Avenue at approximately 10:23 a.m.

According to police, the man was driving a Saturn Vue west on Schrock Road when he crossed the roadway and hit the woman’s Honda Civic.

The man was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center but pronounced dead at 11:14 a.m. The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where she is in stable condition. No other people were in the cars at the time of the crash.

Police did not release the identities of those involved in the crash.

The Columbus Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.