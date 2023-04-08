COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was pronounced dead two weeks after he was shot in North Linden.

According to Columbus police, officers went to Riverside Hospital after hearing reports on March 25 at around 12:15 a.m. that a man walked into the hospital from gunshot wounds. While at the hospital, a friend of the victim said they were inside a car at a Family Dollar store on Oakland Park Avenue in North Linden when they heard a gunshot and realized the man was shot.

Two weeks after the shooting, the man, identified as 46-year-old Travis Rush, was pronounced dead at approximately 4:42 p.m. on April 7. Columbus police’s homicide unit will now investigate this shooting.