COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died almost a week after being shot, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the person Columbus police said shot him.

Anthony Davis, 31, was shot on the 2400 block of Baily Road on the south side of Columbus in the early morning of Aug. 12, Columbus police said. On Monday, police announced that Davis died on Aug. 18.

Ismayl I. Hipps, 26, is wanted on a charge of murder in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.