COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died more than one week after a South Linden shooting and the suspect now faces additional criminal charges.

On Nov. 12 at about 4:30 p.m., Columbus police officers responded to the 1700 block of East 17th Avenue. When they arrived, officers discovered Spencer Brown, 62, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon as a result of his injuries, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Christopher Shanks, 32, was arrested and charged with felonious assault in relation to the shooting. Police said in a Saturday update he remains in jail and is awaiting additional charges as this shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Zimmer at 614-645-4192 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.