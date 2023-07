COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being shot in southwest Columbus early Saturday morning.

According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1400 block of Bairstow Court at 1:31 a.m. and found 22-year-old Austin Roberts with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Roberts was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead in the hospital at 11:03 a.m.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 614-645-7581.