COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane has died.

Police said they’d been heading to a shots fired complaint in Parkford Lane late on Wednesday evening when they were re-directed to Harvester Lane.

There officers found Mayfield Evans III, 33, shot in the parking lot at the Brookville Apartments in Northgate.

Officers gave him medical help, and medics took Evans to the hospital about midnight on Sept. 21, where staff declared him to be dead.

At the moment, police are inquiring what led to the shooting and are working on finding suspects.

They ask anyone with information to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers confidential line 614-461-8477.

This is the 101st homicide investigation in Columbus, Ohio during calendar year 2022.