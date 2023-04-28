See a previous report on this shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found in life-threatening condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus has now died Friday, police confirmed.

Columbus police went around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Northview Avenue to a reported shooting and car crash. There, they said they found Brian Borghetti, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police investigate a shooting on Northview Avenue in east Columbus. (NBC4/Thomas Gardner)

Emergency crews took Borghetti to Grant Medical Center and labeled him as in life-threatening condition. Because of how severe his injuries were, the Columbus Division of Police said its homicide unit began investigating the case days before Borghetti died.

CPD has not identified any suspects in the shooting, and have not determined any motive for the crime as of Friday. It asked anyone with information on Borghetti’s death to call its homicide unit at 614-645-4730.