Man dies from gunshot wound following argument over car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who shot on August 30 following an argument over a car break-in died on Saturday evening.

Marcus Payne, 27, had been driven to Grant Medical Center by his brother Mark Payne, 30. The brothers had confronted people they suspected of breaking into Mark’s car, according to a police media report.

During the confrontation, one of these people is alleged to have pulled out a gun and fired, wounding Marcus Payne.

Mark Payne drove his brother to Grant Medical Center for treatment on August 30, around 2:00 a.m.

Due to the severity of Marcus Payne’s injuries, the Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Incident #210652589. Detective Egelhoff is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Detective Lemmon